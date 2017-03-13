Decatur PD adds Internet Crimes Against Children unit
Online sexual predators present a growing threat that Decatur police Chief Nate Allen hopes to fight through the recently established Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The unit will focus on protecting children from online sexual predators, Allen said.
