Decatur on the border for thunderstorms
Decatur is on the border of a line the National Weather Service has created that divides north Alabama between a slight risk of scattered thunderstorms and the risk of numerous thunderstorms. The enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms this afternoon into tonight runs from northwest of Lynchburg, Tennessee, and Decatur, according to the weather service's severe weather outlook issued early today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cheating (Aug '13)
|10 hr
|well
|4
|Missing person
|Wed
|Edna Pierce Lex Ky
|1
|Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12)
|Mar 28
|ardith
|10
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar 24
|ThomasA
|2
|Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14)
|Mar 23
|Bubba the Love Sp...
|13
|Moulton Man Says Lawrence County Jail Inmates B... (Jul '07)
|Mar 21
|Christina0940
|48
|Counting Stanky Pigs
|Mar 20
|Big Pig
|1
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC