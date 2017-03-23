Decatur may add assistant superintendents
A review from a North Carolina-based firm could change how Decatur City Schools' headquarters is structured, including bringing back an assistant superintendent. "We're looking at being more efficient in the Central Office, and we're not planning to add a bunch of positions," board President Karen Duke said.
