Decatur man charged with child abuse

A Decatur man was charged today with child abuse after Decatur police received reports he had physically disciplined a 5-year-old child. Christopher Sean Jenkins, 44, 309 Larkwood Drive S.W., was arrested for child abuse, a Class C felony, after police received separate reports of discipline administered Feb. 3 and Feb. 7, according to police.

