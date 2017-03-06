Decatur man charged with child abuse
A Decatur man was charged today with child abuse after Decatur police received reports he had physically disciplined a 5-year-old child. Christopher Sean Jenkins, 44, 309 Larkwood Drive S.W., was arrested for child abuse, a Class C felony, after police received separate reports of discipline administered Feb. 3 and Feb. 7, according to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|alabama lottery
|4 hr
|mudinmyeye
|5
|Alabama theater shuns 'Beauty and the Beast' ov...
|Sun
|ThomasA
|3
|Adult conversation with men ages 30-45
|Mar 3
|Anonymous
|1
|Review: Chronic Pain Care Svc - Shaun Aggarwal MD (Aug '11)
|Mar 2
|EddieB
|349
|Shahdad Naghshpour
|Mar 2
|Concerned American
|3
|Republicans love russia
|Mar 1
|dud
|3
|Decatur woman charged with forgery
|Mar 1
|dud
|1
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC