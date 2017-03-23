Decatur man arrested for failing to register as a sex offender
A sex offender was arrested after deputies discover he failed to register his address and was living close to a school and day care, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office. Darren Bernard Brown, 49, was arrested for public intoxication Friday, and during booking, deputies noticed the address he provided did not match the address he last registered as a sex offender, said Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin.
