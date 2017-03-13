Decatur has no qualified applicants i...

Decatur has no qualified applicants in CFO search

11 hrs ago

Decatur officials - for the third time since 2015 - may have to go back to the drawing board in their quest to hire a chief financial officer. The deadline in the latest attempt to employ a CFO ends Friday, and so far none of the five to apply meet advertised qualifications, Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin told the City Council on Monday night.

