Decatur has no qualified applicants in CFO search
Decatur officials - for the third time since 2015 - may have to go back to the drawing board in their quest to hire a chief financial officer. The deadline in the latest attempt to employ a CFO ends Friday, and so far none of the five to apply meet advertised qualifications, Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin told the City Council on Monday night.
Read more at The Decatur Daily.
