Decatur City Jail closes, all inmates...

Decatur City Jail closes, all inmates to be held in Morgan County Jail

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

"So now, we will house every inmate throughout the county in this one facility." People arrested for felonies, such as murder, were always held at the county jail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Republicans love russia 14 hr dud 3
News Decatur woman charged with forgery 14 hr dud 1
Angela 17 hr Concerned Anerican 4
Shahdad Naghshpour 17 hr Concerned Anerican 2
illegal aliien in huntsville 17 hr Concerned Anerican 1
Are you in Complex-PTSD therapy in the Huntsvil... 22 hr Keirnan 1
1,000 Robots Tue CNN Headline News 1
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Decatur, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,443 • Total comments across all topics: 279,251,621

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC