Decatur City Jail closes, all inmates to be held in Morgan County Jail
"So now, we will house every inmate throughout the county in this one facility." People arrested for felonies, such as murder, were always held at the county jail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans love russia
|14 hr
|dud
|3
|Decatur woman charged with forgery
|14 hr
|dud
|1
|Angela
|17 hr
|Concerned Anerican
|4
|Shahdad Naghshpour
|17 hr
|Concerned Anerican
|2
|illegal aliien in huntsville
|17 hr
|Concerned Anerican
|1
|Are you in Complex-PTSD therapy in the Huntsvil...
|22 hr
|Keirnan
|1
|1,000 Robots
|Tue
|CNN Headline News
|1
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC