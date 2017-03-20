Decatur can't eliminate all alley gar...

Decatur can't eliminate all alley garbage service

A city garbage truck driver collects trash in the alley near Quince Drive Southeast in Decatur. [JOHN GODBEY/DECATUR DAILY FILE] It might be impossible to totally do away with garbage pickup in alleys, but requiring residents to roll cans to the street where possible will cut down on accidents and save Decatur money, according to Rickey Terry, director of Street and Environmental Services.

