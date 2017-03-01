Decatur-built Atlas V rocket launches spy satellite
United Launch Alliance's third mission of 2017 is sending a spy satellite to orbit for the U.S. government's National Reconnaissance Office. Liftoff is set for 11:50 AM CST from the Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.
