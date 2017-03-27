Decatur borrows from landfill to buy artificial turf
The Morgan County Commission this morning agreed to allow Decatur to borrow up to $740,000 from the landfill reserve account to buy synthetic turf for the Jack Allen Sports Complex. The city will repay the money to the Decatur-Morgan County Landfill Enterprise Fund over 10 years, according to county documents.
