Death penalty, double jeopardy questioned in Decatur capital murder cases
From left, Cortez Mitchell, Amani Goodwin, Joseph Cowan and Cedric Cowan are escorted to the Morgan County Courthouse this morning for a hearing in their capital murder cases. Prosecutors today announced they intend to seek the death penalty for one of four young people charged in the random slayings of two Decatur men.
