Crow found guilty of manslaughter, not guilty of murder
Murder suspect Gregory Bryan Crow is escorted to the Morgan County Courthouse in Decatur on Monday. [CRYSTAL VANDER WEIT/DECATUR DAILY] Murder suspect Gregory Bryan Crow is escorted to the Morgan County Courthouse in Decatur on Monday.
