Court appearance Friday for 4 young men charged with killing 2 men in 2015

Attorneys for Joseph Cowan, who is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of two Decatur men in May 2015, will ask a Morgan County Circuit Court judge Friday to take the death penalty off the table for their client. Judge Jennifer Howell will consider a motion from Cowan's attorneys to rule that the state's capital murder sentencing scheme is unconstitutional or to bar the death penalty if he is convicted.

