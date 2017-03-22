Court appearance Friday for 4 young m...

Court appearance Friday for 4 young men charged with killing 2 men in 2015

Attorneys for Joseph Cowan, who is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of two Decatur men in May 2015, will ask a Morgan County Circuit Court judge Friday to take the death penalty off the table for their client. Judge Jennifer Howell will consider a motion from Cowan's attorneys to rule that the state's capital murder sentencing scheme is unconstitutional or to bar the death penalty if he is convicted.

