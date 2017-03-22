Court appearance Friday for 4 young men charged with killing 2 men in 2015
Attorneys for Joseph Cowan, who is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of two Decatur men in May 2015, will ask a Morgan County Circuit Court judge Friday to take the death penalty off the table for their client. Judge Jennifer Howell will consider a motion from Cowan's attorneys to rule that the state's capital murder sentencing scheme is unconstitutional or to bar the death penalty if he is convicted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moulton Man Says Lawrence County Jail Inmates B... (Jul '07)
|Tue
|Christina0940
|48
|Counting Stanky Pigs
|Mar 20
|Big Pig
|1
|Dumb conspiracy theorists.
|Mar 11
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Mar 10
|Edd
|1
|Oral sex
|Mar 9
|Denny
|1
|things aint greater in decatur (Jan '16)
|Mar 8
|Coming home
|3
|alabama lottery
|Mar 7
|mudinmyeye
|5
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC