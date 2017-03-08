Concert to feature solo by Huntsville soprano
Backed by a 32-piece chamber orchestra, soloist Christie Weber will sing about life as a child in Knoxville circa 1915 during Orchestra Sul Ponticello's winter concert March 18 at First Baptist Church in Decatur. Samuel Barber's classical work, "Knoxville: Summer of 1915," will serve as the centerpiece of the concert also showcasing Handel's Baroque composition "Concerto Grosso Op.6," Estonian composer Kaljo Raid's four movement "Serenade" and Wagner's symphonic poem "Siegfried Idyll," written for the birth of his son.
