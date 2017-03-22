Community rallies around families of ...

Community rallies around families of 2 men killed in Lawrence County wreck

Fundraising efforts are underway for the families of two Lawrence County men killed in a weekend crash in Lawrence County. Robert Kyle Brown, 24, of Hillsboro, and Ronnie "J.R." Gene Little Jr., 23, of Mount Hope, died around 9:50 p.m. last Saturday after Brown's 2013 Toyota went off the road and down a ravine before striking a tree, according to State Troopers.

