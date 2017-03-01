City prepares to begin second phase of Rough Riders Park
Joe Porter Jr. watches and waits as Rough Riders Park is built in honor of the semiprofessional football team on which he once played. "I live near the park, and I really like what they're doing," said Porter, who lives on 14th Avenue Southwest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|alabama lottery
|5 hr
|Rednecksgohome
|2
|Review: Chronic Pain Care Svc - Shaun Aggarwal MD (Aug '11)
|19 hr
|EddieB
|349
|Shahdad Naghshpour
|Thu
|Concerned American
|3
|Republicans love russia
|Wed
|dud
|3
|Decatur woman charged with forgery
|Wed
|dud
|1
|Angela
|Wed
|Concerned Anerican
|4
|illegal aliien in huntsville
|Wed
|Concerned Anerican
|1
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC