Chatterbox: Carnegie Carnival king, q...

Chatterbox: Carnegie Carnival king, queen crowned

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Decatur Daily

As king Wade Dinsmore and queen Holly Whitt Losch took center stage in a horse-drawn carriage, the 2017 Carnegie Carnival Parade took to Second Avenue on Feb. 25. Record crowds begged for beads and moon, pies and the crewes didn't disappoint.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alabama theater shuns 'Beauty and the Beast' ov... Sun ThomasA 3
alabama lottery Sun ThomasA 3
Adult conversation with men ages 30-45 Mar 3 Anonymous 1
Review: Chronic Pain Care Svc - Shaun Aggarwal MD (Aug '11) Mar 2 EddieB 349
Shahdad Naghshpour Mar 2 Concerned American 3
Republicans love russia Mar 1 dud 3
News Decatur woman charged with forgery Mar 1 dud 1
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Decatur, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,564 • Total comments across all topics: 279,360,736

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC