Chatterbox: Carnegie Carnival king, queen crowned
As king Wade Dinsmore and queen Holly Whitt Losch took center stage in a horse-drawn carriage, the 2017 Carnegie Carnival Parade took to Second Avenue on Feb. 25. Record crowds begged for beads and moon, pies and the crewes didn't disappoint.
