Case dismissed: City wins council-manager fight
A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit against the city of Decatur over its failure to implement a council-manager form of government. In an order Wednesday, District Judge Abdul Kallon found that the city acted reasonably when it withdrew a voting district plan for a council-manager government and submitted instead a traditional strong-mayor plan for Justice Department pre-clearance.
