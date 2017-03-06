Capital notebook: Public hearing on river water irrigation bill Wednesday
A bill to allow more water to be taken from three of the state's largest rivers and used for irrigating farmlands will be in a Senate committee this week. Sen. Arthur Orr's Senate Bill 255 would open access to rivers not only to the contiguous landowners but to landlocked farmers, too.
