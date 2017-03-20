Calhoun to hold annual mock disaster ...

Calhoun to hold annual mock disaster drill Thursday

Starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, Calhoun Community College will conduct a mock mass casualty training drill in front of the college's Health Science Center on the Decatur campus. The mock disaster involving Emergency Medical Service and Nursing students will simulate a scenario involving a threat to persons and/or property on campus.

