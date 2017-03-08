Caboose to be kept private for now after disagreement with city
A crew works to move a caboose near the railroad tracks at Finley Drive Northwest on Thursday. [ERIC FLEISCHAUER/DECATUR DAILY] Craig Brown, in green, of Barnhart Crane and Rigging, works with his crew to position the caboose undercarriage on a short section of railroad track at Finley Drive Northwest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dumb conspiracy theorists.
|12 hr
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Fri
|Edd
|1
|Oral sex
|Thu
|Denny
|1
|things aint greater in decatur (Jan '16)
|Mar 8
|Coming home
|3
|alabama lottery
|Mar 7
|mudinmyeye
|5
|Alabama theater shuns 'Beauty and the Beast' ov...
|Mar 5
|ThomasA
|3
|Adult conversation with men ages 30-45
|Mar 3
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC