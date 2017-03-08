Caboose to be kept private for now af...

Caboose to be kept private for now after disagreement with city

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Decatur Daily

A crew works to move a caboose near the railroad tracks at Finley Drive Northwest on Thursday. [ERIC FLEISCHAUER/DECATUR DAILY] Craig Brown, in green, of Barnhart Crane and Rigging, works with his crew to position the caboose undercarriage on a short section of railroad track at Finley Drive Northwest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dumb conspiracy theorists. 12 hr Rednecksgohome 1
News Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ... Fri Edd 1
Oral sex Thu Denny 1
things aint greater in decatur (Jan '16) Mar 8 Coming home 3
alabama lottery Mar 7 mudinmyeye 5
News Alabama theater shuns 'Beauty and the Beast' ov... Mar 5 ThomasA 3
Adult conversation with men ages 30-45 Mar 3 Anonymous 1
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Decatur, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,818 • Total comments across all topics: 279,484,973

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC