Barrels of Love
Austin High students, Kaitlynne Beauchamp and Aislinn Cain, sorted food items collected through the Barrels of Love project, Friday morning at Ingalls Harbor Pavilion. The food collected will support local food pantries and school backpack programs for Morgan County and Decatur school systems.
