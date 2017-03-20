Andreas Shackelford preliminary hearing postponed
A preliminary for Andreas Shackelford, who is accused of killing his wife, Minnie Shackelford, scheduled for this morning in Morgan County District Court, was postponed until next month. Judge Brent Craig agreed to defense attorney Ed Blair's motion to postpone the hearing to have a court reporter present to record the proceedings.
