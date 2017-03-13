Aiming Higher: High School Students B...

Aiming Higher: High School Students Build Flight Hardware Bound for Space

Students at an Alabama high school have done so well in a NASA program that they are now making parts for use on the International Space Station. For more than 50 years, NASA has sponsored programs to get students interested in the aerospace industry.

