Aiming Higher: High School Students Build Flight Hardware Bound for Space
Students at an Alabama high school have done so well in a NASA program that they are now making parts for use on the International Space Station. For more than 50 years, NASA has sponsored programs to get students interested in the aerospace industry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ECNmag.
Comments
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dumb conspiracy theorists.
|Mar 11
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Mar 10
|Edd
|1
|Oral sex
|Mar 9
|Denny
|1
|things aint greater in decatur (Jan '16)
|Mar 8
|Coming home
|3
|alabama lottery
|Mar 7
|mudinmyeye
|5
|Alabama theater shuns 'Beauty and the Beast' ov...
|Mar 5
|ThomasA
|3
|Adult conversation with men ages 30-45
|Mar 3
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC