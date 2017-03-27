After Brigman: Interim superintendent...

After Brigman: Interim superintendent will face challenges

The interim superintendent the Decatur school board plans to hire will face immediate challenges, including staffing for the 2017-18 school year. Legal notification requirements mean the interim will have less than two months to determine which teachers gain tenure and which first- and second-year teachers receive new contracts.

