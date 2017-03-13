6 Things to Do
Jim Lauderdale's morality tale of the friendship between a disenchanted third-generation pastor, who lost his faith, and a mentally challenged boy, who carries a fear of water after almost drowning, will come to the Alabama Center for the Arts stage in downtown Decatur this weekend. Calhoun Community College will present the depression-era play with elements of tragedy and comedy tonight, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $12 for adults and $8 for students.
