2 arrested in connection with Decatur shooting
Decatur police have charged two men with shooting into an occupied vehicle in connection with an incident Tuesday evening in Decatur. Markevias Marquez Brown, 23, and Jarious O'Neal Miller, 21, both of Hillsboro, turned themselves in at the Decatur Police Department at about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing person
|Wed
|Edna Pierce Lex Ky
|1
|Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12)
|Tue
|ardith
|10
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar 24
|ThomasA
|2
|Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14)
|Mar 23
|Bubba the Love Sp...
|13
|Moulton Man Says Lawrence County Jail Inmates B... (Jul '07)
|Mar 21
|Christina0940
|48
|Counting Stanky Pigs
|Mar 20
|Big Pig
|1
|Dumb conspiracy theorists.
|Mar 11
|Rednecksgohome
|1
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC