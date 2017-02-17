Wallace State instructor to judge wel...

Wallace State instructor to judge weld trials

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

Wallace State welding instructor Jim Thompson has been selected to judge the 2017 U. S. Invitational Weld Trials in Decatur next week. The six-day event is at the Robotics Technology Park in Decatur.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Amber harmon 14 hr saddness 1
its useless but what ever 15 hr truth be it 2
News Dynetics releases new 360-degree radar 17 hr Russell Carden 1
Why Do the Blacks Act Like Apes Wed Physicist Albert ... 2
News 8 local students named National Merit finalists Wed Donal Juniorhigh ... 1
Why do Mexicans smell? Feb 13 ThomasA 2
Making America Great Again Feb 11 Spreadlovenothate 9
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
 

Decatur, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,365 • Total comments across all topics: 278,963,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC