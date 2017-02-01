U.S. Space & Rocket Center was Alabam...

U.S. Space & Rocket Center was Alabama's most visited tourism attraction in 2016

Wednesday Feb 1

More than 657,000 people visited the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville last year, ranking it first among state attractions that charge admission, state tourism officials said. The Birmingham Zoo ranked second with 644,667 and the McWane Science Center in Birmingham was third with 388,551.

