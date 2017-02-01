Tastes of Mardi Gras: North Alabama r...

Tastes of Mardi Gras: North Alabama restaurants celebrate carnvial with food

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

Usually dominated by variations of southern staples, tables at north Alabama restaurants are making room for dishes infused with the flavors of Cajun and Creole cuisines. Think red beans and rice, po'boys, etouffee, jambalaya, gumbo and king cake, complete with the iconic purple, green and gold icing on top and the miniature plastic baby hidden inside.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Al Sharpton describes Jesus as 'refugee' in Hun... 43 min Drax112 17
Where to buy cute club wear in Huntsville 1 hr newtoHuntsville 1
Stump Jan 30 Star 5
Making America Great Again Jan 28 Nancy Millican 4
News Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10) Jan 24 Charles Lindberger 18
perks weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,mo... Jan 22 bob 1
McClary Tire Center Dec '16 PATRIOT 1
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Decatur, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,306 • Total comments across all topics: 278,471,883

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC