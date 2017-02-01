Tastes of Mardi Gras: North Alabama restaurants celebrate carnvial with food
Usually dominated by variations of southern staples, tables at north Alabama restaurants are making room for dishes infused with the flavors of Cajun and Creole cuisines. Think red beans and rice, po'boys, etouffee, jambalaya, gumbo and king cake, complete with the iconic purple, green and gold icing on top and the miniature plastic baby hidden inside.
