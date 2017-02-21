Synchronized traffic lights won't end red-light delays

Motorists driving through Decatur will still have to stop at red lights - but not as frequently - when the city completes synchronization of major traffic corridors, says the owner of the company that manages the lights. Decatur is slowly progressing toward a modern wireless synchronization system, which uses video detector cameras on 30- to 35-foot poles, said Blake Temple, who owns Temple Inc. and has been managing traffic lights for more than 60 years.

