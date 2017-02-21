Substitute chemicals for cancer-linked PFCs may also be harmful, researchers warn
A pair of long-lasting, man-made chemicals called PFOA and PFOS have generated controversy and lawsuits in recent years, worldwide and in Alabama , but a new peer-reviewed paper warns there are more than 3,000 replacement chemicals with similar chemical makeup used to make consumer products whose toxicology and potential health impacts are unknown. PFOA and PFOS are similar perfluorinated chemicals that were used to manufacture consumer products like non-stick cookware, waterproof clothing, stain resistant coatings for fabric, and fire-fighting foams.
