Strange, Aderholt on Bentley's U.S. Senate short list, Orr not

Gov. Robert Bentley has narrowed his list of potential picks to replace U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions, the likely next U.S. attorney general, but a Decatur lawmaker didn't make the cut. Bentley in late December and early January interviewed 20 Republicans for the job, including state Sen. Arthur Orr of Decatur and U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks of Huntsville.

