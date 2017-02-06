Prisons, budgets, Medicaid again top ...

Prisons, budgets, Medicaid again top legislative agenda

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Decatur Daily

Since it failed last year, Gov. Robert Bentley has been working to convince lawmakers and the public that his plan to borrow $800 million to build four mega-prisons is the way to fix the state's crowded, understaffed prisons. Lawmakers know something needs to be done - some prisons are at nearly twice the capacity they were originally built to hold.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Making America Great Again 21 hr Harry Johnson 6
Brawl Breaks Out Over Sneakers Feb 4 Anita Bohner 2
Where to buy cute club wear in Huntsville Feb 3 Doctor Love 2
News Al Sharpton describes Jesus as 'refugee' in Hun... Feb 2 huntcoyotes 23
News Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10) Jan 24 Charles Lindberger 18
McClary Tire Center Dec '16 PATRIOT 1
Review: Medical Weight Loss Solutions (Jul '08) Dec '16 medical weight loss 64
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Kanye West
 

Decatur, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,496 • Total comments across all topics: 278,614,390

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC