Prisons, budgets, Medicaid again top legislative agenda
Since it failed last year, Gov. Robert Bentley has been working to convince lawmakers and the public that his plan to borrow $800 million to build four mega-prisons is the way to fix the state's crowded, understaffed prisons. Lawmakers know something needs to be done - some prisons are at nearly twice the capacity they were originally built to hold.
