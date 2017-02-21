Police: Suspect in Decatur apparel theft caught in Madison
A Huntsville man is accused of stealing more than $500 worth of Polo apparel earlier this month from Belk in Decatur Mall, a Decatur police press release said. Isaac Lashawn Redd, 26, 1409 Lakewood Drive S.W., Huntsville, was arrested on a Decatur warrant earlier today during a traffic stop by Madison police.
