Police: Decatur woman found in car stolen from dealer
A Decatur woman is facing a theft charge after being found inside a car stolen from a car dealer, Decatur police said. Shana Deanne Seamster, 42, 2807 Sandlin Road S.W., is charged with first-degree theft two days after a 2012 Ford Flex was stolen from Honda of Decatur on Beltline Road Southwest, police said.
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shahdad Naghshpour
|Feb 18
|Concerned Anerican
|1
|Amber harmon
|Feb 17
|saddness
|1
|Dynetics releases new 360-degree radar
|Feb 17
|Russell Carden
|1
|Why Do the Blacks Act Like Apes
|Feb 15
|Physicist Albert ...
|2
|8 local students named National Merit finalists
|Feb 15
|Donal Juniorhigh ...
|1
|Why do Mexicans smell?
|Feb 13
|ThomasA
|2
|Making America Great Again
|Feb 11
|Spreadlovenothate
|9
