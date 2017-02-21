Police: Decatur woman found in car st...

Police: Decatur woman found in car stolen from dealer

A Decatur woman is facing a theft charge after being found inside a car stolen from a car dealer, Decatur police said. Shana Deanne Seamster, 42, 2807 Sandlin Road S.W., is charged with first-degree theft two days after a 2012 Ford Flex was stolen from Honda of Decatur on Beltline Road Southwest, police said.

