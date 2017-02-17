Playing by heart: Blind pianist, guitarist shares talents
Blake Hardin tunes his guitar as his guide dog, Beethoven, lies at his feet at Grace River Community Church. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY] Blake Hardin tunes his guitar as his guide dog, Beethoven, lies at his feet at Grace River Community Church.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amber harmon
|8 hr
|saddness
|1
|its useless but what ever
|9 hr
|truth be it
|2
|Dynetics releases new 360-degree radar
|11 hr
|Russell Carden
|1
|Why Do the Blacks Act Like Apes
|Wed
|Physicist Albert ...
|2
|8 local students named National Merit finalists
|Wed
|Donal Juniorhigh ...
|1
|Why do Mexicans smell?
|Feb 13
|ThomasA
|2
|Making America Great Again
|Feb 11
|Spreadlovenothate
|9
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC