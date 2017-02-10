Plan would allow non-Decatur students in early college high school
Decatur City Schools is expected to vote Tuesday on a memorandum of agreement that will create the district's first early college high school. The proposed agreement would be between Decatur City Schools and Calhoun Community College, but Superintendent Dan Brigman said the long-range plan is to create a "consortium" that would allow students from other districts to enroll.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leslie Freeman: "I Put My Head On His Chest And... (Mar '10)
|19 hr
|Real
|47
|Win Tickets To The Alabama RV Super Show! (Jan '10)
|22 hr
|Susan
|6
|Al Sharpton describes Jesus as 'refugee' in Hun...
|Wed
|ThomasA
|24
|Making America Great Again
|Feb 7
|Mo Shabazz pleaze
|8
|Brawl Breaks Out Over Sneakers
|Feb 4
|Anita Bohner
|2
|Where to buy cute club wear in Huntsville
|Feb 3
|Doctor Love
|2
|McClary Tire Center
|Dec '16
|PATRIOT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC