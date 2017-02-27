Park has long history of providing jobs and enjoyment
In 1887, a large park that would provide "recreation and respite for the people of Decatur in a rapidly industrializing world" was a focal point of the Decatur Land Improvement and Furnace Co.' s plan for a new town, New Decatur.
