Orr: Appointment of Strange has 'cloud over it'
Some Republican leaders in the Alabama Statehouse today questioned Gov. Robert Bentley's appointment of Luther Strange to the U.S. Senate. "I'm afraid this appointment is going to have a cloud over it, and we've had enough clouds in the last two years," said Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur.
