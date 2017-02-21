No funding in place, but plans beginning for old Decatur city jail
Decatur City Jail will be empty next month, but there's no plan or funding source in place for the soon-to-be vacant facility. The City Council approved a partnership with the Morgan County Commission on the $11 million, 450-bed addition to the county jail in 2013.
