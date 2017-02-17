New dining option at Funland Park, Kyoto steak replaced by pool supplier
Brent Oaks, left, and Greg Wooden work on the kitchen at the new Emporess Seafood, Soul Food and Steak Palace restaurant at Funland Park. [CRYSTAL VANDER WEIT/DECATUR DAILY] Greg Wooden, left, works on the new Emporess Seafood, Soul Food and Steak Palace's kitchen as Arthur Warrior takes a picture, right, at Funland Park in Decatur.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shahdad Naghshpour
|17 hr
|Concerned Anerican
|1
|Amber harmon
|Fri
|saddness
|1
|its useless but what ever
|Fri
|truth be it
|2
|Dynetics releases new 360-degree radar
|Fri
|Russell Carden
|1
|Why Do the Blacks Act Like Apes
|Feb 15
|Physicist Albert ...
|2
|8 local students named National Merit finalists
|Feb 15
|Donal Juniorhigh ...
|1
|Why do Mexicans smell?
|Feb 13
|ThomasA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC