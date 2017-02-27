NASA plan could put astronauts on ULA rocket
The Interim Cryogenic Propulsion Stage, the second stage of NASA's new Space Launch System, is near completion at United Launch Alliance in Decatur. NASA is studying the possibility of adding crew to a test flight slated for late next year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harvest Man Found Dead On His Lawn (Nov '13)
|Sun
|Iggy
|28
|Republicans love russia
|Sun
|Con
|1
|Businesses that hire illegal immigrants (Sep '10)
|Sun
|Con
|37
|the soul of star
|Sat
|Star will shine a...
|1
|The New Grissom New Century High School and Ind... (Jan '13)
|Feb 25
|ThomasA
|4
|alabama lottery
|Feb 24
|ThomasA
|1
|Contact WHNT NEWS 19 (Oct '10)
|Feb 22
|ThomasA
|20
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC