Moulton Street paving project set to ...

Moulton Street paving project set to begin

19 hrs ago

Wiregrass Construction began mobilizing its crew this week for the paving of Moulton Street between Old Moulton Road and Sixth Avenue Southeast. Blake McAnally, of Pugh Wright McAnally Civil Engineers, said he expects the Dothan company to begin the roughly 2-mile project in about a week.

