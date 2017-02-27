Misspelled monument to be replaced
It's a spelling error literally set in stone, and it's stood largely unnoticed for more than three decades. This year, the Vietnam War Memorial outside the Limestone County Courthouse will be replaced to correct the spelling of Vietnam as "VIEINAM" and add the names of four of the county's war dead inadvertently omitted from the monument when it was installed in 1974.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1,000 Robots
|12 hr
|CNN Headline News
|1
|Harvest Man Found Dead On His Lawn (Nov '13)
|Feb 26
|Iggy
|28
|Republicans love russia
|Feb 26
|Con
|1
|Businesses that hire illegal immigrants (Sep '10)
|Feb 26
|Con
|37
|the soul of star
|Feb 25
|Star will shine a...
|1
|The New Grissom New Century High School and Ind... (Jan '13)
|Feb 25
|ThomasA
|4
|alabama lottery
|Feb 24
|ThomasA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC