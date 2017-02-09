Memorial unveiled for slain Decatur police officer

A handful of people withstood cold temperatures and gusty winds in Decatur City Cemetery today to watch the unveiling of a memorial at the grave of Jesse Lemuel "Lem" Jones, a Decatur police officer killed in the line of duty in 1906. The stainless steel marker is among four such memorials to honor the four Decatur police officers killed while on duty.

