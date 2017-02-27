Meals on Wheels: Recipients enjoy vol...

Meals on Wheels: Recipients enjoy volunteer visits, break from cooking

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

Cellestine Smith Smiley undergoes dialysis treatments three times a week, and there are days when the 75-year-old retired nurse is just too exhausted to prepare a meal. So, it's a relief for Smiley when a Meals on Wheels & More volunteer shows up at her door with a hot, nutritious meal and a smile.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
1,000 Robots 21 hr CNN Headline News 1
Harvest Man Found Dead On His Lawn (Nov '13) Feb 26 Iggy 28
Republicans love russia Feb 26 Con 1
Businesses that hire illegal immigrants (Sep '10) Feb 26 Con 37
the soul of star Feb 25 Star will shine a... 1
The New Grissom New Century High School and Ind... (Jan '13) Feb 25 ThomasA 4
alabama lottery Feb 24 ThomasA 1
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Decatur, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,760 • Total comments across all topics: 279,227,378

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC