Meals on Wheels: Recipients enjoy volunteer visits, break from cooking
Cellestine Smith Smiley undergoes dialysis treatments three times a week, and there are days when the 75-year-old retired nurse is just too exhausted to prepare a meal. So, it's a relief for Smiley when a Meals on Wheels & More volunteer shows up at her door with a hot, nutritious meal and a smile.
