Man accused of Decatur burglary turns self in to Birmingham police
Decatur police said Raphael Maurice Foster, 32, 8800 Valley Hill Drive, Birmingham, was brought to Decatur on Wednesday and charged with third-degree burglary. He remained in Morgan County Jail today with bail set at $2,500.
