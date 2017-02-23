Loy Greenhill a oeMr. Greenhilla

Funeral for Loy Greenhill, "Mr. Greenhill", 86, was Sun., Feb. 19, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Hartselle Church of Christ with Phillip Hines and Dr. Andrew Dukes officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing.

