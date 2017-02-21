Leon Sheffield's "Mulan Jr." Rehearsal

Leon Sheffield's "Mulan Jr." Rehearsal

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

Fifth-gradres Abbie Sims, front left, and Maggie Grace, front right, sing during rehearsal for their upcoming production of "Mulan Jr." at Leon Sheffield Magnet Elementary in Decatur on Thursday. [CRYSTAL VANDER WEIT/DECATUR DAILY] Music teacher Jennifer Farris leads a group of students during a song rehearsal for their upcoming production of "Mulan Jr." at Leon Sheffield Magnet Elementary in Decatur on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Making America Great Again Wed ThomasA 10
News Contact WHNT NEWS 19 (Oct '10) Wed ThomasA 20
Businesses that hire illegal immigrants (Sep '10) Wed Nancy Millican 36
Shahdad Naghshpour Feb 18 Concerned Anerican 1
Amber harmon Feb 17 saddness 1
News Dynetics releases new 360-degree radar Feb 17 Russell Carden 1
Why Do the Blacks Act Like Apes Feb 15 Physicist Albert ... 2
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Decatur, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,129 • Total comments across all topics: 279,113,778

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC