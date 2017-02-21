Leon Sheffield's "Mulan Jr." Rehearsal

Fifth-gradres Abbie Sims, front left, and Maggie Grace, front right, sing during rehearsal for their upcoming production of "Mulan Jr." at Leon Sheffield Magnet Elementary in Decatur on Thursday. [CRYSTAL VANDER WEIT/DECATUR DAILY] Music teacher Jennifer Farris leads a group of students during a song rehearsal for their upcoming production of "Mulan Jr." at Leon Sheffield Magnet Elementary in Decatur on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.